Indonesia - Earthquake, update (BNPB, GDACS, BMKG, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

About 268 people died and 151 are missing across West Java province, due to the 5.6M earthquake event that occurred on 21 November in Cianjur Regency, as confirmed by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Nearly 58,400 people remain displaced, while more than 1,080 individuals sustained injuries. The assessed infrastructure damage includes about 22,200 affected houses and two hospitals in Cianjur Regency.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management System was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR641) on 22 November in order to support the damage assessment. So far, four grading products have been delivered.