Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake, update (BNPB, GDAC, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2021)
- After the strong earthquake of 7.3M at a depth of 18 km occurred offshore in the eastern Flores Sea on 14 December at 3.20 UTC, the number of casualties has increased and more damage was reported across the Selayar Islands Regency (South Sulawesi Province, north of the epicentre) and the Sikka Regency (Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara Province, south of the epicentre).
- More than 120 aftershocks of magnitude up to 5.7M have been recorded in the area.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 15 December, seven injured people, 346 damaged houses (of which 134 severely damaged), three damaged schools and one damaged port across the Selayar Islands Regency. In addition, BNPB reports more than 1,550 evacuated people across the Sikka Regency.