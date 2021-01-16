Indonesia - Earthquake update (BNPB, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2021)

Aftershock of 5.0 M has been recorded in the West Sulawesi districts of Mamuju and Majene, a day after the 6.2 M earthquake hit the area. Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) warns population to stay vigilant since more aftershocks are expected. According to the BNPB, no new casualties and damage were reported. The current death toll is at 42, while some media report 67 deaths. More than 820 people were injured out of which 190 people are treated for serious injuries. Close to 20,000 people have been temporarily displaced in ten evacuation sites.

Heavy damage has been reported in the town of Majene (population of 63,000), including at the five-story Mitra Manakarra Hospital, where a number of people have been trapped. The Governor's office, two hotels, a shopping mall, a community health centre and over 300 houses have also sustained damage.

National authorities, with the support of the Red Cross, other agencies and volunteers, continue doing assessments and establishing temporary shelter centres. Search and rescue units have been working continuously to save possible survivors.

BNPB has distributed assistance in Mamuju and Majene districts and deployed additional transport helicopters in the affected area.

International assistance has not been requested so far.