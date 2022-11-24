Indonesia - Earthquake, update and severe weather ( GDACS, BNPB, BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2022)

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the number of fatalities reached 271 people while 40 people are still missing, and more than 2,000 have been injured after the 5.6M earthquake event that occurred on 21 November in Cianjur Regency (West Java Province).
In addition, 61,908 people have been displaced, while 22,241 houses have been seriously damaged, 11,641 moderately damaged, and 22,090 slightly damaged. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.
In the meanwhile, heavy rainfall and widespread floods have been affecting parts of Indonesia resulting in damage as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet). In North Sumatra Province, almost 12,800 people have been affected, and approximately 2,190 houses damaged. In South Kalimantan Province, more than 1,700 people have been affected as well as more than 600 houses.
On 24-25 November, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over North Sumatra and South Kalimantan Province while light rain is expected across Cianjur Regency (West Java Province).