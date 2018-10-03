Indonesia - Earthquake, tsunami and volcano (BNPB, GDACS, CARE, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2018)

Following the earthquake and tsunami on 28 September, official figures from 2 October put the death toll at 1 234, with this figure expected to rise as response teams reach damaged areas. 632 are reported injured and 99 missing, 65 733 houses damaged, and 61 867 evacuees are in 109 evacuation sites. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated following a request for assistance from the government of Indonesia. DG ECHO's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is now working 24/7 to mobilise offers of assistance to the affected areas. This in-kind assistance will complement the EUR 1.5 million of EU financial assistance was mobilised in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. DG ECHO also deployed a technical expert who is in permanent contact with UN OCHA and the Red Cross. Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 28 September at 15.24 UTC and 10 grading maps have been produced so far. Mount Soputan volcano, in the south-east Minahasa District of North Sulawesi Province, erupted on 3 October early morning UTC. The volcano is 580 km north-east of Palu City. The height of the volcanic ash column is around 4 000 meters above the crater or 5 809 m above sea level. Volcanic ash is estimated to fall in the area north-west of Mount Soputan. VONA (Volcano Observatory Notice of Aviation) has issued an aviation colour code Orange.