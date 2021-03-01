Indonesia

Indonesia, Earthquake, South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province (18:02 Feb 26 2021)

Description

Figure in the separate session, as of Friday 26 February at 2200 GMT+7

Strength: 5.2 SR

Date: February 26, 2021

Time: 18:02:32 WIB

Latitude: 0.54 South

Longitude: 127.51 East

Depth: 10 Km

Location:

Regency. South Halmahera

11 Km Northeast of LABUHA-MALUT

  • 104 Km BaratDaya WEDA-MALUT

  • 110 Km northwest of HALMAHERASELATAN-MALUT

  • 148 Km Southeast TERNATE-MALU

  • 40 families / 80 people displaced (data collection)

Material Loss:

  • 60 housing units (Slightly Damage)

  • 1 hospital unit Labuha Hospital (Slightly Damage)

Effort :

  • BPBD Sorthern Halmahera conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with related agencies

  • BPBD Sorthern Halmahera set up a refugee camp at Labuha Hospital

  • Establishing a refugee tent at the Labuha Hospital to accommodate emergency room patients and the establishment of a tent at Mesjid Raya to accommodate refugees for residents of affected village communities.

  • Conducting the evacuation of residents and refugee data collection

  • Appealing to residents not to panic and avoid buildings

Advanced Condition:

  • The earthquake was felt strongly for ± 2 - 3 seconds in South Halmahera, Village Labuha. People panicked and ran out of the house. Currently the lights go out / off

  • This earthquake did not trigger a tsunami

Source: Head of Section for Preparedness of BPBD South Halmahera Bapak Utes & Racmad (Fast Response Team of South halmahera Regency)

Urgent needs :

  • Equipment for Evacuation

  • Tarpaulin

  • Tent

  • The mat

  • Blankets

 Foodstuffs

  • mineral water

  • Instant noodles

  • Fast food

  • Biscuits

  • Baby food

  • Baby milk

  • Diapers

 Medical

  • Medical personnel

  • Drugs

  • Communication

  • HT

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province

Casualties

Injured: 3

Affected Families: 45

Affected Persons: 225

Displaced Persons: 169

Damages

Damaged houses: 60 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 6

