Indonesia
Indonesia, Earthquake, South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province (18:02 Feb 26 2021)
Description
Figure in the separate session, as of Friday 26 February at 2200 GMT+7
Strength: 5.2 SR
Date: February 26, 2021
Time: 18:02:32 WIB
Latitude: 0.54 South
Longitude: 127.51 East
Depth: 10 Km
Location:
Regency. South Halmahera
11 Km Northeast of LABUHA-MALUT
104 Km BaratDaya WEDA-MALUT
110 Km northwest of HALMAHERASELATAN-MALUT
148 Km Southeast TERNATE-MALU
40 families / 80 people displaced (data collection)
Material Loss:
60 housing units (Slightly Damage)
1 hospital unit Labuha Hospital (Slightly Damage)
Effort :
BPBD Sorthern Halmahera conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with related agencies
BPBD Sorthern Halmahera set up a refugee camp at Labuha Hospital
Establishing a refugee tent at the Labuha Hospital to accommodate emergency room patients and the establishment of a tent at Mesjid Raya to accommodate refugees for residents of affected village communities.
Conducting the evacuation of residents and refugee data collection
Appealing to residents not to panic and avoid buildings
Advanced Condition:
The earthquake was felt strongly for ± 2 - 3 seconds in South Halmahera, Village Labuha. People panicked and ran out of the house. Currently the lights go out / off
This earthquake did not trigger a tsunami
Source: Head of Section for Preparedness of BPBD South Halmahera Bapak Utes & Racmad (Fast Response Team of South halmahera Regency)
Urgent needs :
Equipment for Evacuation
Tarpaulin
Tent
The mat
Blankets
Foodstuffs
mineral water
Instant noodles
Fast food
Biscuits
Baby food
Baby milk
Diapers
Medical
Medical personnel
Drugs
Communication
HT
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province
Casualties
Injured: 3
Affected Families: 45
Affected Persons: 225
Displaced Persons: 169
Damages
Damaged houses: 60 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 6