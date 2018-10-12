Indonesia earthquake: Search for survivors extended for one more day

Search-and-rescue authorities have agreed to continue digging for bodies in the rubble of last month's earthquake for one more day, after families of the around 5,000 still missing pleaded for the search to continue.

As the official death toll from multiple strong quakes and an ensuing tsunami in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province rose to 2,073, the Indonesian government announced at a press conference that it will make one last push to locate survivors.

As many as 2,549 people were seriously injured and 8,130 suffered minor wounds, and all the 2,073 known victims have been buried, according to National Board for Disaster Management (NTSB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

"Until today, the death toll rose to 2,073, with 1,663 in Palu, 171 in Donggala and 223 in Sigi," said Mr Nugroho at the press conference.

The quakes and the tsunami have affected a total of 87,725 people, with 78,994 of them taking shelter in Central Sulawesi province, while the rest have engaged in an exodus to nearby provinces, he added.

Although there are still about 680 people who officially remained missing after the deadly natural disasters, there are concerns that up to 5,000 are still buried amongst the rubble.

Save the Children's affiliated organisation in Indonesia said there could be as many as 1,500 children still missing.

Selina Sumbung, the organisation's chief, said the end of the search mission is accepted with a "heavy heart".

"Children are particularly vulnerable in disasters, and to think that so many will never have the chance to grow up is heartbreaking," she said in a statement.

Halimah Ariav Koboi, whose daughter is still missing, watched the last excavators at Balaroa in despair, knowing it was her final chance to finding her daughter.

"I am so sad, as a mother losing your own child, it is definitely saddening," she said.

"Why? Because this is the last moment, our last hope, and if it is true that today is the last day, it will only mean that today is the last chance. There will be no more hope for tomorrow."

The site she once called home will instead become a permanent mass grave.

But Mr Nugruho said that there is a danger in continuing the search, with decomposing bodies potentially causing diseases like cholera.

"There are plenty of things to be dealt with in the disaster-hit area, including the problem of daily life of victims, the reconstruction of infrastructure, the construction of temporary residences for victims, as well as medical assistance, security problems, garbage disposal and so on," Mr Nugroho said.

"So we need efficient decisions and the efficiency of our government's work needs to be improved."

He added that "we need to prolong the state of emergency from October 13 to October 26".

He said the focus now shifts to the reconstruction phase, which could take years.