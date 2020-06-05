Indonesia – Earthquake on Halmahera sea (DG ECHO, IFRC, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)

On 4 June, an earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 111 km hit Halmahera. The epicenter located on Halmahera sea, 99 km north of Daruba city, North Maluku. There is no tsunami alert has been released by Indonesian Met Service.

The earthquake can be felt in some parts in Sulawesi and Maluku. No casualties have been reported. Approximately, 130 houses were damaged. Most of the damaged infrastructure are located in Morotai Island. State-owned Electric Company, (PLN) ensures electricity services at the affected location.