17 Dec 2018

Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 M at a depth of 61 km occurred in eastern Papua Province (eastern indonesia), close to the border with Papua New Guinea, on 16 December at 9.42 UTC. The epicentre was located in the northern Pegunungan Bintang Regency approx. 143 km south-south-west of Abepura Town (Jayapura City Regency, nortern Papua Province). USGS PAGER estimates that 4 000 people were exposed to moderate shaking.

  • As of 17 December at 8.00 UTC, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

