Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2021)
- An earthquake of 4.8M at a depth of 10 km occurred on Bali Island (Indonesia) on 15 October at 20.18 UTC (16 October at 4.18 local time). The epicentre was located in the Karangasem Regency (the easternmost Regency of Bali) in a mountainous area close to the Agung Volcano.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 17 October, three fatalities (of which one in Karangasem Regency and two more across the neighbouring Bangli Regency), 82 injured people (of which eight seriously injured), and 19 displaced people across both Regencies. In addition, BNPB reports around 380 damaged buildings (of which approximately 25 were severely damaged) throughout Karangasem and Bangli Regencies.