Indonesia - Earthquake ( GDACS, USGS, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2022)

An earthquake of 5.9 M (6.0 M as reported by the national authorities) at a depth of 21 km occurred in North Tapanuli Regency (North Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 30 September at 19.28 UTC (1 October at 2.28 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 11 km north-west of Tarutung Town (North Tapanuli Regency).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 25,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 373,000 to strong shaking.

According to the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), one person died, several people have been injured, and widespread damage has been reported across the area of the earthquake.