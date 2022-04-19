Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB) (ECHO daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

An earthquake of 5.1M at a depth of 11 km occurred in North Maluku Province (northeastern Indonesia) on 18 April at 3.04 UTC (10.04 local time). The epicentre was located inland approximately 5 km north of Galela Town and 30 km north-west of Tobelo City, both in northern North Halmahera Regency (North Maluku Province). The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 18 April, 69 severely damaged houses, one place of worship severely damaged and 32 slightly damaged houses across West Galela District and Galela District (both in northern North Halmahera Regency).