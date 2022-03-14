Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 March 2022)

An earthquake of 6.7 M at a depth of 28 km occurred offshore between Tanahbala Island and Siberut Island (Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra Province) on 13 March at 21.09 UTC (4.09 of 14 March local time). The epicentre was located approximately 200 km west of Padang City (West Sumatra Province). The earthquake was also felt in several parts of West Sumatra Province.

An aftershock of 5.5 M has been recorded in the area. USGS estimates that up to 17,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 39,000 to moderate shaking.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), local authorities are providing the impact and damage assessment.