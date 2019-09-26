Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

An earthquake of 6.5 M at a depth of 18.16 km occurred in the northern Banda Sea, between Seram and Ambon Islands (Indonesia) on 25 September at 23.46 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 7 km north-east of Liang Town (Ambon Island), and 8 km west of Kamarian Town (Serum Island). Up to 265,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 261,000 people to strong shaking. According to initial estimates, at least 3 died in Maluku Province, and 3 were injured. Several buildings, including a bridge, have been damaged. Rain is forecast over Ambon over 26-27 September.