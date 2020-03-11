Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2020)
- An earthquake of 5.2 M at a depth of 25 km hit western Java Island on 10 March. The epicentre was approximately 30 km north-west of Sukabumi City (Sukabumi Regency, West Java Province).
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 10 March, at least 3 people were slightly injured and 173 displaced in Sukabumi Regency. Approximately 200 houses have been damaged across the Regencies of Sukabumi and Bogor.
- The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is conducting the emergency response and damage assessment.