Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2020)

An earthquake of 5.5 M at a depth of 10 km struck off the northern coast of Maluku Island on 8 February at 6.36 UTC (15.36 local time). The epicentre was offshore, approximately 6 km off the north-eastern coast of Central Maluku Regency.

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), no tsunami warning was issued. Several aftershocks, including one of 4.9 M also struck the area. Up to 9,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 10 February, five affected families and five damaged houses in Central Maluku Regency.