Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, BIG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2021)

An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 5.7 km occurred in eastern Indonesia on 16 June at 4:43 UTC (11:43 local time). The epicentre was located over the Banda Sea, close to the southern coast of Central Maluku Regency (Maluku Province), approximately 70 km south-east of Amahai Town. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.