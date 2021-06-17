Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, BIG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2021)
An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 5.7 km occurred in eastern Indonesia on 16 June at 4:43 UTC (11:43 local time). The epicentre was located over the Banda Sea, close to the southern coast of Central Maluku Regency (Maluku Province), approximately 70 km south-east of Amahai Town. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
A tsunami of about 50-60 cm has been measured by the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) in Tehoru (Central Maluku Regency, south of Maluku Islands), confirmed by social media images and videos.
The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 17 June, more than 8,200 temporarily displaced people, around 150 damaged houses and a number of damaged public infrastructures across Central Maluku Regency.