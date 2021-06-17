Indonesia

Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, BMKG, BIG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 5.7 km occurred in eastern Indonesia on 16 June at 4:43 UTC (11:43 local time). The epicentre was located over the Banda Sea, close to the southern coast of Central Maluku Regency (Maluku Province), approximately 70 km south-east of Amahai Town. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

  • A tsunami of about 50-60 cm has been measured by the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) in Tehoru (Central Maluku Regency, south of Maluku Islands), confirmed by social media images and videos.

  • The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 17 June, more than 8,200 temporarily displaced people, around 150 damaged houses and a number of damaged public infrastructures across Central Maluku Regency.

Related Content