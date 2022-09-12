Indonesia

Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

  • An earthquake of 6.0 M (6.1 M as reported by the national authorities) at a depth of 20 km occurred in the Mentawai Islands Regency, (West Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 11 September at 23.10 UTC (6.10 local tima). The epicentre was located offshore, 2 km close to the north-western coast of Siberut Island (Mentawai Islands).
  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
  • An aftershock of 5.7 M (5.4 as recorded by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency - BMKG) has been registered in the area.
  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people have been injured, almost 6,000 people have been displaced, and some of them have been evacuated to 16 evacuation centres.
  • The earthquake was also felt in Padang City, the capital of West Sumatra Province that is located in Sumatra Island, approximately 190 km east of the epicentre.

