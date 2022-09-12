Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

An earthquake of 6.0 M (6.1 M as reported by the national authorities) at a depth of 20 km occurred in the Mentawai Islands Regency, (West Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 11 September at 23.10 UTC (6.10 local tima). The epicentre was located offshore, 2 km close to the north-western coast of Siberut Island (Mentawai Islands).
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
An aftershock of 5.7 M (5.4 as recorded by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency - BMKG) has been registered in the area.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people have been injured, almost 6,000 people have been displaced, and some of them have been evacuated to 16 evacuation centres.
The earthquake was also felt in Padang City, the capital of West Sumatra Province that is located in Sumatra Island, approximately 190 km east of the epicentre.