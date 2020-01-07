07 Jan 2020

Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 20 km struck off the southern coast of Simeulue Island (western Indonesia) on 7 January at 6.05 UTC (13.05 local time). The epicentre was approximately 15 km south-southwest of Sinabang Town (Simeulue Regency).

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, no tsunami warning was issued.

Up to 26,000 people were exposed to strong shaking but as of 7 January, there are no reports of any casualties or damage.

