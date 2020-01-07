Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 January 2020)

An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 20 km struck off the southern coast of Simeulue Island (western Indonesia) on 7 January at 6.05 UTC (13.05 local time). The epicentre was approximately 15 km south-southwest of Sinabang Town (Simeulue Regency).

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, no tsunami warning was issued.

Up to 26,000 people were exposed to strong shaking but as of 7 January, there are no reports of any casualties or damage.