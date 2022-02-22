Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)
An earthquake of 5.8 M at a depth of 10 km occurred offshore approximately 6 km north of the north-eastern coast of Fores Island on 21 February at 12.35 UTC (20.35 local time). The epicentre was in the Flores Sea, 18 km north-east of Reok Town (Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province).
Several aftershocks with magnitude of up to 5.5 M have been recorded in the area. USGS estimates that up to 24,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
According to media reports, there are no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.