Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)

An earthquake of 5.8 M at a depth of 10 km occurred offshore approximately 6 km north of the north-eastern coast of Fores Island on 21 February at 12.35 UTC (20.35 local time). The epicentre was in the Flores Sea, 18 km north-east of Reok Town (Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province).

Several aftershocks with magnitude of up to 5.5 M have been recorded in the area. USGS estimates that up to 24,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.