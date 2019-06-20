Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 20 Jun 2019 — View Original
An earthquake of 6.3 M at the depth of 12 km hit northern Papua on 20 June at 17.24 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 245 km west of the city of Abepura (Papua Province). Up to 1,000 people were exposed to a very strong shaking and up to 7,000 to a strong shaking but there are no reports of damage or injuries.