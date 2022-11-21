Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2022)

An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in West Java Province (Indonesia) on 21 November at 6.21 UTC (13.21 local time). The epicentre of the earthquake was on land, about 10 km south-west of Cianjur Regency (West Java Province).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 242,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 978,000 people to strong shaking. The earthquake event was felt as well in the Jakarta Capital City, according to media reports.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people died and four others sustained injuries in Cianjur. Initial damage estimations report at least seven destroyed houses, two damaged government buildings, three damaged educational facilities, and one damaged place of worship.