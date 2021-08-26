Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2021)
- An earthquake of 5.5 M (5.8 M for the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency - BMKG) at a depth of 10 km occurred in the coastal area of central-eastern Sulawesi Island on 26 August at 2.14 UTC (9.14 local time). The epicentre was approximately 4 km north-northeast of Ampana Town (Tojo Una-Una Regency, Central Sulawesi).
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 9,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 6,000 people to strong shaking.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person has died and several people have left their houses after the seismic event. The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami as reported by BNPB.
- National and local authorities are collecting humanitarian and damage assessments.