Indonesia: Earthquake in Donggala, South East Sulawesi Information Bulletin

The situation

A series of earthquake has struck off Donggala, province of South East Sulawesi, Indonesia since 14:00h West Indonesia local time on Friday, 28 September 2018. The strongest one measuring 7.7 on the Richter magnitude scale rocked Central Sulawesi at 17.02h, at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake has also triggered tsunami warning from the Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS) and withdrawn at 17:39h. However, Indonesian Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has confirmed the event of 1.5 metre of tsunami wave hit Palu, Donggala and Mamuju. There is no further information regarding the time of the tsunami occurred as well as the impact. The impact of the earthquake with the strength of magnitude 7.7 was felt very hard. Based on INASAFE shake map, an estimation of at least 300,000 people are exposed in Donggala District and it is predicted that the event affected more population in other districts. Some areas in Donggala District including Parigi, Kasimbar, Tobolf, Toribulu, Dongkalang, Sabang and Tinombo regions can feel the tremor. It is estimated that in those areas, there is likely to be considerable damage.

Few hours after the consecutive earthquakes (Photo: PMI Donggala, South East Sulawesi) As of now, one person has been confirmed dead, ten people injured, and dozens of houses damaged in Donggala after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck earlier in the afternoon.

The national disaster management agency’s (BNPB) and the regional disaster management agency (BPBD) are coordinating the response and collating information on the earthquake’s impact. Initial reports indicate that dozens of buildings have collapsed, including houses and public facilities. It takes hours of driving to reach the most affected areas and the event has caused power outage as well as disruption on communication lines in some affected areas and the closing of the main airport of Mutiara SIS Al Jufri in Palu due to the damage of its tower and runway.

Search, rescue and retrieval efforts are underway, with hundreds of villagers and multi-agency teams, including personnel from Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), BNPB, BPBD, Indonesian National Police (POLRI), Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and local government agencies involved. Assessments as well as delivery of immediate assistance which includes first aid and basic medical services are also being undertaken alongside search, rescue and retrieval efforts.

In the meantime, PMI and the IFRC Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) in Jakarta are coordinating with BNPB and the Ministry of Social Affair (MOSA) to obtain more information on the humanitarian impact caused by the earthquake. Based on initial information from secondary sources as well as from PMI teams on the ground, immediate needs include evacuation and management of injuries, medical and health services including referral services, food and non-food items and emergency shelter.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

PMI has been on the ground from the onset, with its base units mobilizing 27 volunteers from Donggala and 20 volunteers from neighbouring district of Luwu to support search, rescue and retrieval efforts, delivery of immediate assistance and undertake rapid assessment. To enable its base unit in Palu to deliver immediate assistance to the affected people, PMI is preparing to dispatch relief supplies of 500 tarpaulins, 200 blankets, 200 sleeping mats, 500 jerry cans and 200 sarongs. The National Society is also mobilizing three water trucks and one ambulance (with medical crew) from neighbouring provinces (West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi and Gorontalo).

The IFRC Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) in Jakarta is providing technical and coordination support to PMI to work closely with PMI on needs assessment and to support communications and media relations needs. The CCST is also set to provide financial support to enable the mobilization of personnel and supplies by PMI. In this regard, initial discussions have been held with the Australian Embassy in Jakarta to access emergency response funds – from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) – based on an existing in-country agreement. If required, additional financial resources will be sought via the relevant IFRC international disaster response mechanism.

Furthermore, the CCST is sharing information on the PMI response with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT). The CCST is also engaging with MOSA, the national shelter cluster lead, to determine whether support is required for cluster coordination.

The situation is evolving as more information on the extent of damage and needs emerge. A detailed plan of action for the PMI response will be developed over the coming days based on rapid assessments and analysis of secondary data. The CCST in Jakarta, with back-up of the IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO), will continue to provide technical and coordination support to PMI, with personnel placed on standby in Kuala Lumpur for immediate deployment. Currently, IFRC has two surge coordinators in country supporting PMI in the Lombok earthquake operation. One of the coordinators has been put on standby in Jakarta for immediate deployment upon request from the National Society. Additional IFRC surge capacity can be mobilized from the global system. The collective IFRC response capacity is local as possible and global when required.

