08 Jul 2019

Indonesia- Earthquake (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Indonesia’s Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) recorded a magnitude 7.0 earthquake at a depth of 36km in the north-eastern area of the Molucca Sea, about 133km away from Ternate, North Maluku at 22:08:42 (UTC +7) on 7 July.
  • A tsunami warning was issued by BMKG, advising evacuation from coastal areas. At 00:09:27 (UTC +7) on 8 July 2019, the tsunami warning was lifted.
  • There were no reports of significant damage or casualties.

