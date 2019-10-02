02 Oct 2019

Indonesia – Earthquake (DG ECHO, government, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

Following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake on 26 September, 733 aftershocks and 81 quakes have been felt in Ambon. A state of emergency is in effect until 9 October 2019.

The total affected population has increased to 61,089 households or 247,239 people, with 166,903 displaced. The most affected sub-districts are Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Baguala, Teluk ambon, and Leitimur Selatan.

The situation is improving, however, people are still reluctant to return to their houses due to a series of aftershocks.

