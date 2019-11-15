15 Nov 2019

Indonesia - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original

A 7.1 M earthquake at a depth of 33 km struck between Sulawesi and Halmahera (Maluku Islands) on 14 November at 16.17 UTC (15 November at 01.17 local time). The epicentre was 137 km east of Bitung (North Sulawesi Province) and up to 391,000 people were exposed to moderate shaking.

As of this morning, 74 aftershocks up to 6.0 M had been registered. Tsunami alerts were issued by the regional tsunami service for North Maluku and North Sulawesi provinces but were lifted after a few hours. Small tsunamis up to 11 cm were recorded in Bitung (Sulawesi Island), Meloguane Town (Karakelong Island), Ternate and Jailolo.

Media report 2 injured and 6 houses and 2 religious buildings lightly damaged across Ternate. Some patients at Manado City hospital (North Sulawesi Province, Sulawesi Island) were evacuated from their rooms.

The joint team of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is working on a rapid damage assessment as communities begin to return to their homes and their daily routines.

