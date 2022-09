On 10 September at 07:05 local time (00:05 UTC), an earthquake of 6.2- magnitude at a depth of 18 km occurred in the island of New Guinea in the Papua province of Indonesia. The epicentre was located 259 km from Biak, Papua province of Indonesia. Four aftershocks were reported of magnitude between 4.4 and 4.9 at a depth of 10 km.