Indonesia - Earthquake (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, GDACS, USGS, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)

An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 11 km occurred in the Gulf of Tomini (north Sulawesi Island, central Indonesia) on 26 July at 12.09 UTC (20.09 local time). The epicentre was 23 km south of Batudaka Island, and 40 km north-east of Ampana City (Tojo Una-Una Regency, Central Sulawesi).

Up to 18,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 38,000 to moderate shaking. A series of foreshocks and aftershocks in the area, included a 5.7 M foreshock, at a depth of 18 km.