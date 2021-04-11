Indonesia – Earthquake (BNPB, GDACS, Media) (ECO Daily Flash of 11 April 2021)

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 82.28 km struck off the south coast of Indonesia’s Java island on Saturday morning (07:00 UTC). The intensity of the earthquake was reported as moderate.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) of Indonesia 39 people have been injured and 8 people have died. The earthquake also caused damage to property in the East Java region. BNPB reports that 1,189 houses have been damaged. Schools and hospitals and bridges have also been damaged.

Local autorites together with BNPB are carrying out emergency response efforts in East Java. Evacuation centres and public kitchens with basic needs have been set up to service the affected residents.