Indonesia
Indonesia - Earthquake (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2020)
- An earthquake of 4.2 M at a depth of 5 km occurred in Brebes Regency (Central Java Province, central western Indonesia) on 10 December at 22.51 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 6 km south-east of Malahayu Town (Banjarharjo District, Brebes Regency).
- According to the authorities, 23 houses have been damaged in Kuningan Regency area (West Java Province).
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across West Java Province.