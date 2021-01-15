Indonesia - Earthquake (BMKG, BNPB, GDACS, USGS, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2021)

A strong earthquake of 6.2 M hit the Western part of Sulawesi on the early morning of 15 of January. The epicenter of the quake was six km northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 km. The situation is still developing with possible aftershocks that could also trigger tsunami warnings. According to IFRC, the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds. According to media, at least 30 people were killed, 637 injured and 15,000 displaced. It is estimated that there are still victims trapped in the rubble. In addition, the earthquake damaged 62 houses, one hotel, two health facilities, two government offices and there were also landslides. Power and communication networks are down and some roads are inaccessible due to the landslides. The Indonesia Red Cross Society (PMI) is responding to the incident and has mobilized ambulances services, implementing assessment, evacuation and coordination of other services with the relevant authorities. DG ECHO is evaluating the situation. A decision about a possible support will be quickly adopted.