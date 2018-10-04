Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami Response

On 28 September a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Donggala District in Central Sulawesi, triggering a nearly 7 metre tsunami that devastated coastal areas including Palu City.

There have been over 1,200 confirmed fatalities and more than 61,000 people are displaced. It is likely that these numbers will increase as the full scale of the disaster becomes clear.

It is estimated that over 190,000 people need urgent humanitarian assistance, and that the lives of more than 1.5 million people have been affected.

Aid agencies have stated that immediate needs include food, clean water, shelter, medical care, public health management and psychosocial support.

There has been difficulty reaching the areas most affected due to extensive damage to roads, airports and port infrastructure, as well as fuel and electricity shortages and telecommunications outages.

On 1 October the Government of Indonesia welcomed offers of international assistance, based on humanitarian need. ACFID’s members and their local partners are working closely with the Government of Indonesia to meet the immediate needs of those impacted by this disaster.

ACFID’s members and their local partners are responding by: mobilising search and rescue and medical teams; providing urgently needed water, food and shelter; providing children with safe spaces; and offering psychosocial support to those affected by the crisis.

Please find out more about the valuable efforts of our members and how you can contribute to their responses (below).

You can be assured that your support is meeting identified needs. The standards by which ACFID's members make appeals for donations for large emergencies and crises are set by ACFID’s Code of Conduct. This includes a responsibility to provide clear information to their donors on the emergency situation and the work they are doing with affected communities.

Act for Peace - Indonesia Emergency

Act for Peace's partner is in Palu, Sulawesi and is ready to provide essential items such as tarpaulins, buckets and blankets. They will be distributing emergency shelter and tools to assist people with a temporary and transitional place to stay, as well as hygiene kits, water and sanitation to prevent the spread of disease.

ADRA Australia - Indonesia Tsunami Appeal

Anglican Board of Mission - Indonesia Tsunami Emergency Appeal

Anglican Overseas Aid - Indonesia Tsunami

Anglican Overseas Aid has launched an appeal to help the people of Donggala and Palu in aid and recovery efforts through our membership of the global ACT Alliance

Australian Lutheran World Service - Indonesia Earthquake Tsunami Disaster

Australian Lutheran World Service (ALWS) will work through ACT Alliance to deliver our disaster response. Our partners (CDRM&CDS) have confirmed the action needed is shelter, health, protection, and emergency preparation for people with disabilities. Disaster-risk reduction is a critical part of the ongoing work ALWS does in Indonesia, so our partners are well-equipped in this area. Our focus is likely to be on the most vulnerable: elderly, sick, people with disabilities, children, pregnant and lactating mothers.

Australian Red Cross - Indonesia Earthquakes and Tsunami Appeal 2018

Australian Red Cross has launched an appeal to help provide urgently needed aid to people and communities affected by the Indonesian earthquakes and tsunami. Support may include emergency relief and recovery assistance such as food, water, sanitation, shelter and health initiatives including blood; sending specialist aid workers to assist in initial assessment, relief, recovery and disaster and crisis management operations; and working in affected areas to strengthen local resilience and deliver effective relief and recovery services.

Baptist World Aid Australia - Sulawesi Tsunami Appeal

CARE Australia - Indonesia Tsunami Emergency Appeal

CARE is aiming to support a total of 70,000 people with drinking water, emergency hygiene kits and shelter. Our emergency family shelter kits include items such as such as tarpaulins, sleeping mats, blankets and solar lights will be provided to those who have lost their homes to allow them to survive while the long process of rebuilding begins.

ChildFund Australia - Indonesian Tsunami Emergency

ChildFund Indonesia is working with local NGO LPBI NU (recognised by MOSA) to distribute non-food items including family and child kits in the affected areas. Following further assessments, ChildFund and LPBI NU will establish child safe and child-friendly spaces, where provisional education activities can be provided. Two ChildFund Indonesia staff members have been deployed to the region to support LPBI NU's humanitarian response.

Habitat for Humanity Australia - Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami

Habitat for Humanity is raising funds to provide urgent, life-saving shelter assistance to the people of Sulawesi affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami. Your donation to Habitat for Humanity will provide Emergency Shelter Kits, access to clean drinking water and toilets, and will help affected communities start rebuilding safe and secure shelters as soon as possible.

Oxfam Australia - Indonesia Tsunami Emergency Appeal

Oxfam is scaling up its response to reach 500,000 people in Sulawesi with essential aid supplies like ready-to-eat food, water purification kits and shelter packs. The organisation will also deliver portable water purification systems to affected areas.

Save the Children Australia - Indonesia Tsunami Appeal

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake followed by a tsunami have resulted in hundreds of deaths on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Children and families are in urgent need of emergency shelter, supplies and emotional support. You can help ensure that children and their families receive emergency shelter, supplies and support after being separated from their loved ones and homes.

TEAR Australia - Indonesia Tsunami and Earthquake Appeal

UNICEF Australia - Indonesia Tsunami Appeal

World Vision Australia - Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami

World Vision Australia is appealing for funds to support our local partner Wahana Visi Indonesia who are on the ground assessing emergency needs. Priorities in this period of response include medical treatment and supplies, food, water and shelter.