Indonesia earthquake and tsunami: the Red Cross is there to help

Indonesia has just faced a terrifying double disaster: a powerful earthquake and then a tsunami.

A series of earthquakes rocked the province of Central Sulawesi, with the strongest being 7.7 magnitude.

Its epicentre was near the city of Dongala, home to around 300,000 people. That’s roughly the same as the number of people who live Nottingham in the UK.

At least 832 people are known to have died and at least 540 people have been hurt. Over 600,000 people across the province could be affected.

Many of those killed were from the city of Palu, where the earthquake and tsunami also destroyed scores of buildings. People are still being rescued from collapsed homes and shops.

We have not yet discovered the full extent of the damage so the final death toll may reach into the thousands.

Damage to power system, communication channels, roads and the main airport made it hard to reach and assess the area affected. But it is becoming clear that that the destruction is widespread.

Indonesian Red Cross is already on the ground

More than 90 Indonesian Red Cross volunteers and staff were on the ground immediately.

Their first priorities are search and rescue, medical support and distributing emergency relief supplies. They are also comforting terrified survivors and have set up an emergency kitchen to provide meals to people who had to leave their homes.

Hundreds of villagers have joined the Red Cross, and Indonesia’s police, armed forces and local government agencies to rescue survivors.

First emergency relief supplies have reached the disaster zone

The Red Cross trucked in supplies to the area straightaway. These include tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats and clothing to support people who had to leave their homes.

Three water trucks were sent to the area because local water supplies were damaged, along 500 clean water containers.

Five ambulances helped Red Cross volunteers and staff carry out first aid and take injured people to hospital.

More kit on its way by air and sea Since so much of the area is cut off by road, the Red Cross also sent supplies by air and sea. More trucks have also set off.

Supplies have started to reach the area most affected by the earthquake and tsunami and more will arrive over the next few days.

These include:

3,650 blankets

1,690 sleeping mats

1,900 hygiene kits with essentials like soap and toothbrushes

1,800 sarongs (traditional clothes)

1,660 tarpaulins for shelter and waterproof barriers

Three medical teams, and a surgical team and their equipment, are also on their way.

The Red Cross is well placed to help in Indonesia, with a network of volunteers in Sulawesi and around the country.

But thousands of families are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical treatment. Funds donated now will help families who have lost everything.