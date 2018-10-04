04 Oct 2018

Indonesia - Earthquake and Tsunami (DG ECHO, BNBP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

EUCPM activation
Copernicus activation

Following the earthquake and tsunami on 28 September, official figures from 4 October put the death toll now at 1 424. 2 549 are reported seriously injured and 113 missing, 70 821 are displaced in 141 evacuation sites.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated following a request for assistance from the government of Indonesia. In-kind assistance has been offered via the mechanism by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and the UK. So far, the government of Indonesia has accepted offers for shelter, water purification and power generators from the UK, Germany and France.

DG ECHO's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is working in close coordination with these EU Member States to facilitate the swift dispatch of this in-kind assistance. This complements the EUR 1.5 million of EU financial assistance that was announced in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 28 September at 15.24 UTC and 10 grading maps have been produced so far.

