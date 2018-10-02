Indonesia earthquake and tsunami: ACTED emergency team currently deployed to Central Sulawesi

ACTED is currently deploying an emergency team in response to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Friday 28th September. The disaster ravaged the remote areas of Palu and Donggala.

SUPPORT US

At least 1,200 people are confirmed to have died but that figure is expected to rise in the coming days, while 16,700 people are currently displaced in an area already suffering from chronic vulnerabilities before the disaster.

The affected areas are currently cut off from transport, energy and communication networks, while food and fuel are running out.

The needs are huge, and the death toll is bound to continue to rise. Regional emergency response experts from French NGO ACTED are being deployed to the affected area to provide advanced needs assessment and deliver vital assistance to the affected populations.