Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami

A 7.6 Richter earthquake has hit the large Indonesian island of Palu, causing a tsunami. Early reports suggest that nearly 1,000 villages are affected and more than 800 deaths have been reported.

Our staff are already on the ground, responding to children and families who have lost everything. We're assessing the impact of the disaster and the best way to respond.

We have been told that roads and buildings have been badly damaged, along with over 250 electricity poles. We are preparing to hand out basic survival and hygiene items but need your help to provide urgent food, water and shelter supplies.

STAY INFORMED FOLLOW OUR RESPONSE ON TWITTER

REPORTS FROM THE GROUND

The aid response is being hampered by the devastation that has knocked out power lines, bridges, damaged airport infrastructure and brought down water and power supplies. Roads have been blocked by landslides. People are reported trapped in collapsed buildings but there is a lack of heavy lifting equipment to rescue them. Communications with the area are intermittent with no news reported from some areas. Travel into the region takes hours with fuel running out.

The series of tsunami waves that followed the 7.4 quake on Friday reached up to three metres, sweeping away all in their path and more than 150 tremors have been felt since.

World Vision in Indonesia Sulawesi zonal manager Radika Pinto who deployed into Palu reported seeing widespread destruction and chaos.

He said: “Many of the buildings are cracked and have collapsed. Most people are building makeshift shelters in the hills away from the water because they are terrified of another tsunami. There continue to be aftershocks and people are in a state of panic, running away with some yelling ‘Tsunami!’ Many people are hungry. Clean drinking water is also a huge need because the water pipelines are broken. The hospitals are damaged with medical staff performing services outside, and medical supplies are needed.”

Staff reported seeing a coastline marked with devastation caused by the tsunami. Hundreds of people have been injured.

A total of 38 staff are currently working in the affected area where World Vision in Indonesia has development programmes that support thousands of sponsored children.

Staff homes have been damaged and a number of staff are now camped out at the World Vision in Indonesia office in Palu.

Pre-positioned supplies in Palu, including hygiene, family and children kits that will be dispatched as soon as distributions can be organised.

WORLD VISION IN INDONESIA

World Vision has worked in Indonesia for 61 years and was already responding to an earthquake in August that killed more than 400 people. Indonesia sits on the ring of fire, so-called because of the shifting tectonic plates that regularly result in earthquakes and volcanoes.