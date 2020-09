Indonesia, Drought in Sragen Regency, Central Java Province (12:17 Sep 2 2020)

Description

Cause:

Decreasing rainfall intensity caused water springs in the location to be reduced which caused difficulties for the people to fulfill their daily water needs

519 families affected

2027 people affected

Affected area:

Sragen Regency, Jenar Subdistrict, Ngepringan Village, Sukodono Subdistrict, Banyuurip Village, Baleharjo Village.

BPBD Sragen Rapid Response Team is conducting rapid assessment and has distributed 4100 litre of fresh water.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sragen, Central Jave Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 519

Affected Persons: 2027