Indonesia, Drought in Padang City, West Sumatra Province (08:00 Feb 16 2021)

Description

Chronology: As a result of a long dry season, Tuesday, 16 February 2021, Pkl. 08:00 WIB

Location:

South Padang Sub-district

Casualties: ± 200 families affected

Efforts: TRC PB BPBD Padang City distributes clean water to residents' houses as much as 2 clean water tanks (10,000 liters) and 2 tanks from PDAM Padang City

Latest Condition: The need for clean water can be fulfilled recently

Source: BPBD Padang City

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padang City, West Sumatra Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 200

Affected Persons: 1000

Damages