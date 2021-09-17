Indonesia, Drought in Karangasem Regency, Bali (15 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karangasem

DESCRIPTION

Drought in Kab. Karangasem, Prov. Bali

Chronology :

• Due to the long dry season caused drought on Wednesday 15 September 2021 at 10:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Kubu

• Ds. Tianyar

Impacts:

• ±250 families / 1,000 people affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Karangasem distributes 10,000 liters of clean water, the total distribution of clean water from September 10, 2021 to September 15, 2021 is 40,000 liters

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Karangasem

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb