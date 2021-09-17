Indonesia
Indonesia, Drought in Karangasem Regency, Bali (15 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karangasem
DESCRIPTION
Drought in Kab. Karangasem, Prov. Bali
Chronology :
• Due to the long dry season caused drought on Wednesday 15 September 2021 at 10:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Kubu
• Ds. Tianyar
Impacts:
• ±250 families / 1,000 people affected
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karangasem distributes 10,000 liters of clean water, the total distribution of clean water from September 10, 2021 to September 15, 2021 is 40,000 liters
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karangasem
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
