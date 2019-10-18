18 Oct 2019

Indonesia: Drought Information bulletin

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (762.9 KB)

This bulletin is issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are continuing to monitor and respond to the situation with local and national resources. If required, additional financial resources will be sought via the relevant IFRC international disaster response mechanism.

The situation

According to Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the dry season in Indonesia has culminated back in August 2019. About 92 per cent of the country is currently experiencing drought due to El Nino cycle at the end of 2018, resulting in a drier and harsher dry season. BMKG also noted that meteorological (climate) drought in most of Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara potentially will suffer long to extreme drought.

The government predicted the situation to impact the lives of 48,491,666 people in 28 provinces. Nine provinces are severely affected by the drought which are Banten, Central Java, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and Sulawesi and Borneo and the Government of Indonesia has declared an emergency drought alert status in seven provinces; Banten, Central Java, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

A number of regional governments have reported scarcity of clean water, declining supply of irrigation water and crop failure. According to BNPB report, as of August approximately 20,269 hectares of crop field damaged and facing crop failure because of the drought. In addition, based on various media reports, people in Mount Kidul village located in Jogjakarta province started to sell their livestock for clean water. BMKG predicted that the raining season will start at the end of November until beginning of December 2019. As a response, PMI has been distributing clean water in Banten, West Java, Central Java, DI Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali, NTB, and Central Sulawesi Provinces.

Based on initial information from BNPB and PMI POSKO, the current immediate needs are access to clean water and drinking water.

The government through National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has been providing drinking water to severely affected by the drought for a total of 28,576,400 litres. BNPB together with the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), BMKG and Indonesia National Army have been cocoordinating the operation using Weather Modification Technology (WMT). This technology will be used in Jakarta for Java region and Kupang for Nusa Tenggara Barat and Nusa Tenggara Timur. Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) in each region continues working with local governments, non-governmental organizations, social institutions, the business world, and the community to provide clean water for their communities.

