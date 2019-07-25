25 Jul 2019

Indonesia - Drought (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original
  • On 25 July 2019, the National Agency for Disaster Management of Indonesia announced that 55 districts and cities in Indonesia have declared a drought emergency readiness status. This status is set to allow an accelerated response, i.e. water provision. These 55 districts are among 75 districts and cities identified as affected by drought, distributed as follows: West Java (21), Central Java (21), NTT (15), East Java (10), NTB (9), Yogyakarta (2), Bali (2), and Banten (1). Drought and crop failure will be addressed in the identified areas.

