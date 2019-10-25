25 Oct 2019

Indonesia - Drought (DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • Nearly 50 million people in Indonesia may have been affected by the country’s long-running drought in 2019. About 92% of the country is currently experiencing drought due to El Nino cycle at the end of 2018, resulting in a harsher dry season.

  • Earlier government estimates were that 48.5 million people in most of Indonesia’s provinces were affected, with emergencies declared in Banten, Central Java, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

