Indonesia, Drought in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (14 Sep 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 14 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-DR-2022-000997-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 14 Sep 2022 10:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Caused by higher area with specific soil and rock type as well as not cover by PDAM water pipe

Location:

Kec. Cibarusah

• Ds. Rido Galih

Efforts: BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies and distribute the clean water to the affected families with the support of other relevant agencys

Urgent needs: Clean water

Latest condition: 10K liter of clean water have been distributed to the affected families