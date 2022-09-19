Indonesia, Drought in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (14 Sep 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 14 Sep 2022
AHADID : AHA-DR-2022-000997-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 14 Sep 2022 10:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Chronology: Caused by higher area with specific soil and rock type as well as not cover by PDAM water pipe
Location:
Kec. Cibarusah
• Ds. Rido Galih
Kec. Cibarusah
• Ds. Rido Galih
Efforts: BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies and distribute the clean water to the affected families with the support of other relevant agencys
Urgent needs: Clean water
Latest condition: 10K liter of clean water have been distributed to the affected families