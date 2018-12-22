22 Dec 2018

Indonesia Disaster Agency: Tsunami Kills at Least 20, Injures 165

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

A tsunami struck beaches along Indonesia's Sunda Strait early Sunday local time, killing at least 20 people, injuring 165 and leaving two people missing, the country's disaster agency said in a statement.

The tsunami struck three regions — Pandegland, South Lampung and Serang beaches — around the Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNBP), said in a statement.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday local time.

The Pandeglang district, West Java, saw the highest death toll, with 14 dead and 150 injured, the statement said. About 43 houses and nine hotels were severely damaged, as were dozens of vehicles, it said.

The number of casualties was expected to rise because officials had not been able to contact all areas affected by the tsunami, the statement said. A highway connecting Serang and Pandeglang had also been damaged.

"The cause of the tsunami was due to a combination of undersea landslides after the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatoa and the tidal wave caused by the full moon," according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Saturday morning, the Indonesian Geological Agency told VOA that they had detected an eruption of Mount Anak Krakatoa, and that "there is a possibility of underwater landslides that [are] triggering a tsunami."

When VOA contacted the BNPB, however, it replied, "It's not a tsunami, just a tidal wave." BNPB later corrected its statement.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

VOA's Indonesian service contributed to this report.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.