Indonesia: COVID-19 response Multi Sectoral Response Plan Report No. 01 (As of 08 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Global COVID-19 cases passed the 12 million mark on 8 July 2020 – with the death toll surpassing 540,000 – as concerns mount over a dangerous resurgence of the disease in several countries.

• As of 8 July, the Indonesian Government has reported 68,079 confirmed cases of COVID19, with 3,359 deaths across 34 provinces.

• Since the beginning of March, partners have delivered WASH assistance to more than 500,000 people and reached 48,808 children with home-based learning materials across the country.

Situation Overview

BNPB data shows that as of 8 July, 68,079 people across all 34 provinces in Indonesia have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 31,585 people have recovered, and 3,359 people have died. 968,237 specimens have been tested since the first corona virus case was detected in the country, out of a population of over 270 million. The comparison of cases between women and men shows that the prevalence of the virus is quite balanced, although 60 percent of deaths are of men. All age groups are affected by the disease, with the number of deaths dominated by those aged 46 years and over. The corona virus has spread throughout 34 provinces and 456 out of 514 districts / cities in Indonesia. Most cases are in East Java, Jakarta, South Sulawesi, West Java, Central Java, and South Kalimantan.