Indonesia Covid–19 Observatory, Brief No. 1 - High–frequency monitorıng of households

Main Messages

This brief presents findings from the first of five rounds of a nationally representative panel survey of 4,338 households across 40 districts and 35 cities in 27 provinces of Indonesia. The survey was implemented through 15-20 minute phone interviews.

Key findings include:

➊ Adverse impacts on income, employment and food security, with a quarter of households sampled reporting that breadwinners had stopped working, income losses among 641 percent of those who continued to work and increased food insecurity for about a third of households;

➋ Non-farm business and service sector workers most affected with agriculture acting as a partial buffer;

➌ 54 percent of households in the bottom 40 percent reported benefiting from at least one Government social assistance program and the share rose to 78 percent after accounting for loan deferment and electricity subsidy programs. Still just over two in five households in the bottom 40 percent had not received any assistance under the Program Keluarga Harapan (PKH), Sembako, Bantuan Langsung Tunai (BLT), Kartu Pra-kerja, or cash-for-work programs.