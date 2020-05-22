Indonesia
Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 8
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
As of 14 May, the Government of Indonesia announced 16 006 confirmed cases, 1 043 deaths and 3 518 recovered cases from 382 districts across all 34 provinces.
WHO delivered technical assistance to orient the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the WHO Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool (ESFT) (pages 2-3).
WHO facilitated a coordination meeting on laboratory logistics between the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the MoH (page 10).
The online WHO course on ‘Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Treatment Facility Design’ was translated into Indonesian and published on the website and on the OpenWHO platform (page 16).