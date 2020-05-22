Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 8

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 14 May, the Government of Indonesia announced 16 006 confirmed cases, 1 043 deaths and 3 518 recovered cases from 382 districts across all 34 provinces.

WHO delivered technical assistance to orient the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the WHO Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool (ESFT) (pages 2-3).

WHO facilitated a coordination meeting on laboratory logistics between the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the MoH (page 10).