Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 6

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 30 April, the Government of Indonesia announced 10 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 792 deaths and 1 522 recovered cases from COVID-19, across all 34 provinces.

• WHO, jointly with partners, is supporting the National Institute of Health Research and Development (NIHRD) with a training on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 for 52 laboratories this week (page 5).

• The WHO online-course ‘Operational Planning Guidelines and COVID-19 Partners Platform to support country preparedness and response’ has been translated into Indonesian (page 7).

• As of 30 April, 19 patients from six hospitals from Indonesia have been enrolled in the WHO Solidarity Trial (page 7).