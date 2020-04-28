Indonesia: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report - 5

HIGHLIGHTS

GENERAL UPDATES

On 02 April, President Joko Widodo advised the public to skip the yearly tradition of mudik, when people travel back to their hometown for the festival of Eid, but refrained from imposing an official ban on the tradition. However, after reviewing a Ministry of Transportation survey that showed that 24% of respondents had plans to travel home and 7% had already left, the decision to impose a ban on mudik was made on 21 April. The implementation of the ban will begin on 24 April. Regional heads across Java have reported that many residents of Greater Jakarta had returned to their hometowns, and some cases of COVID-19 could be linked to these travellers. In the absence of strict implementation of the ban, more people may go on mudik and boost the spread of the disease across the country.

On 22 April, the Jakarta administration announced that the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in the capital will be extended throughout the month of Ramadan, until 22 May. The Governor of Jakarta urged Muslims to conduct religious rituals during Ramadan, such as tarawih (evening prayers), at home with their families rather than in congregations, and not to participate in mudik, in compliance with the government’s ban.

On 18 April, the President instructed all governors, district heads and mayors to intensify screening for COVID-19 in their respective regions as the number of people contracting COVID-19 continues to soar. The President ordered health officials to conduct at least 10 000 tests nationwide per day. Since the first confirmed cases were announced on 02 March, the country has conducted PCR tests for COVID-19 on less than 50 000 suspected cases.

On 18 April, the Indonesian Doctors Association stated that the country’s death toll from COVID-19 has likely reached 1 000, almost double the official figures of 535 reported that day. The discrepancy may be due to the fact that official data do not include deaths of individuals who were awaiting their COVID-19 PCR test results.